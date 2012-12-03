Vintage Dictionary Art Prints by Whisker Prints Make a Classy Gift Choice for Any Occasion

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- Wedding planners and decorators are falling in love with vintage dictionary art prints at http://www.etsy.com/shop/WhiskerPrints, the Etsy store of a young artist who prints art on vintage dictionary pages.



Most people haven’t heard of dictionary art pages before, but essentially it’s art that’s specially printed on pages from old, ‘upcycled’ dictionaries from the turn of the century up to the 1930’s. Using this dictionary page as the background, a graphic image or inspirational quote is carefully printed on the specially prepared vintage page. Although a novel concept, they look classic on the wall and since the pages have a patina of age and wear it can give an intimately warm, inviting look to one’s home.



Whisker Prints’ unique quotes and art on dictionary pages are popular among decorators working in cottage style or shabby chic home decorating, and these 8 x 10 art prints are becoming popular with anyone looking for a gift that has an ageless, sentimental value. Quite a few wedding planners and brides have been using these prints in several ways in their wedding plans as gifts, invitations, centerpieces and more.



The Whisker Prints online store has been filling an increasing amount of wholesale orders to antique dealers, vintage resale stores and gift shops worldwide. These shops are buying the prints in bulk quantities and framing them in either chunky, victorian frames or sleek, modern frames and selling them for a much higher price in a retail setting, but individuals buying them direct from the artist can frame them themselves quite inexpensively.



Whisker Prints has become quite popular on Etsy because of the affordability of the prints ($10 each) and the promptness of the order fulfillment and quick customer care responses - orders are often created and sent out the same day. Even though this is a small business that’s just kicking off, it has already gained a tremendous ‘underground’ response in the wedding, decorating and gift niches, as Whisker Prints allows customers to order custom personalized prints for exactly what they want for a surprisingly reasonable price.



For the holidays, the store is offering a ‘Buy 2, Get 1 Free” promotion AND a coupon code for 10% discount on the prints as well. These offers stack together for combined savings, just buy two and enter TENPIN in the coupon code field on checkout to avail of the 10% off discount directly. People who are interested can visit the Etsy page at http://www.etsy.com/shop/WhiskerPrints.



