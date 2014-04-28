Vintage Engagement Rings Maker Knox Jewelers Releases Cushion Cut Engagement Ring Collection

Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Knox Jewelers, a company that is well known for its signature vintage engagement rings, recently unveiled its newest collection of rings to the public. The company’s Cushion Cut Engagement Rings maintain the classic antique shape that was popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.



“Our cushion cut engagement ring collection features the soft cornered antique shape set in our heirloom quality halo, filigree, solitaire, and custom designs,” stated an article on Knox Jewelers’ website. The article went on to add that the company’s latest cushion cut engagement rings are fashioned around the old mine cut, and a representative of the company noted that the cushion-cut style is once again becoming popular.



“Cushions have seen a revival over the last several years and modern cuts display lots of fire and sparkle. Cushion diamonds are available in either square or rectangular proportions.”



Knox Jewelers prides itself on its heirloom-worthy pieces, many of which can be customized to any couples’ tastes. The company believes that one of the best aspects of creating heirloom jewelry is experiencing the journey from beginning to end. Each ring is custom-made to fit the center stone of the couple’s choice; Knox Jewelers is happy to create sample rings or sketches for couples interested in viewing settings with different sized diamonds.



Knox Jewelers offers its customers a lifetime warranty on any engagement ring purchased with a center stone. The custom engagement rings company also cleans, polishes, and provides a rhodium plating warranty for the life of the ring for as long as it remains with its original owner. Knox Jewelers also sizes all of its pieces to each customer’s satisfaction and is willing to provide free advice to any clients with questions.



Individuals interested in learning more about Knox Jewelers and its latest collection of engagement rings can visit the company’s website for additional information. Customers can also subscribe to Knox Jeweler’s Facebook and Pinterest accounts for frequent updates from the company.



About Knox Jewelers

Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Knox Jewelers is a leading designer and manufacturer of heirloom quality engagement rings and wedding bands. The company has its own line of unique engagement rings and specializes in helping clients design their own rings. Knox Jewelers is family owned and operated and have been in business since 1984. For more information, please visit http://www.knoxjewelers.biz