Old Becomes New - Vintage-Style Necklaces and Pendants

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Pink Eyed Sissies, known for creating handcrafted jewelry made from antique optometrist glasses, is a unique online business ran by two sisters with a penchant for designing vintage-style necklaces. The duo sees the endless possibilities through their rose-colored glasses at such places as flea markets or garage sales, where they find vintage oddities that have the potential to be transformed into one-of-a-kind works of art.



Upon browsing the current selection, antique lovers will be drawn to the personalized Ink Spot pendants, which utilize postcards from WWII inside an optometrist trial lens. Whimsy meets old-fashioned esthetics in the jewelry created by Pink Eyed Sissies, and loyal buyers return frequently to find such gems as the Sweet Spots and Vintage Pumpkin Head collection. Pink Eyed Sissies, crafters of American-made upcycled vintage jewelry share their vision in Folk Magazine, Holiday 2012 edition. Editor Hillary Lewis’ story titled “Life Through Rose Colored Glasses” is part of Folk’s “American Made” series.



Also, they are listed as a Folk partner here http://www.folklifestyle.com/partners



Folk says: As American consumers, we are faced with the daily task of making choices that will support our economy. Buying American-made is important in supporting great American companies as well as the local, national, and global economies to which those companies belong. FOLK strives to support our domestic industry and manufacturers. With this list of Issue VIII FOLK partners we at FOLK hope to bring to light a few alternatives to the everyday consumer, making your choice to buy domestic a little easier. These businesses are not just Red, White, and Blue, tried and true. They are also producers and suppliers of stylish, quality American products that range in genre and price.



About Pink Eyed Sissies

Founded in 2008, the sisters sell their jewelry via their online shop, and also offer home shows in select locations. Current inventory prominently showcases pendants and necklaces featuring vintage artwork containing a variety of themes, with many holiday or season-related pieces. To learn more about how to purchase your next hand-made accessory, or to browse the online store, visit http://www.pinkeyedsissies.com