Vintage Outboard Motors Sets Up New Online Store

“Most people think new equates to better. I happen to think and feel otherwise when it comes to outboards,” said Nick Dimaio of Vintage Outboard Motors.



Based in Denham Springs, La, Vintage Outboard Motors has everything the vintage enthusiast needs to keep their outboard in tip-top running order. Parts, restoration, repair and sales are what Vintage Outboard Motors is all about.



“Basically, if it went on a boat at the time of your grandfather or when George Perry broke the largemouth bass record, I would love to see it, repair it or possibly buy it,” said Dimaio.



Dimaio owns a full-service repair facility with parts and antique outboard motors. Chances are if someone needs a part or a repair, eventually they will come back to Dimaio.



“Antique outboard motors were built to last with steel and quality parts. This makes them highly reliable and useful to the boating and fishing enthusiast,” Dimaio said.



Each of the motors was rear mounted and has a stick to direct the boat. Outboards with steering wheels did not come until much later in the outboard motor industry.



“These outboards are perfect for small boats and fishermen who need to enter small waters. They are not heavy, so a man can easily lift them up and out of the water as necessary,” Dimaio said.



visit Dimaio's website at http://about.me/vintageoutboardmotors or http://soundcloud.com/vintage-outboard-motors/vintage-outboard-motors.



About Vintage Outboard Motors

