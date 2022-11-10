Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2022 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Vintage Wine Estates, Inc.



Incline Willage, NV based Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue increased from $220.74 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2021, to $293.77 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2022, and that its Net Income of $9.87 million declined for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2021, to a Nat Loss of $0.571 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2022.



On September 13, 2022, after the market hours, Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. announced that certain of the company's previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon and should be restated due to the identification of an accounting error.



Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. also announced its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. revealed that it recorded $19.1 million in non-cash inventory adjustments which were "identified through efforts to improve and strengthen inventory management, processes and reporting." The adjustments included "physical inventory count adjustments of $12.4 million, $3.7 million related to the establishment of inventory reserves and $3.0 million related to the impact of additional remediation efforts." The Company further revealed that it's fourth quarter 2022 loss from operations was $27.7 million, compared to $10.9 million in the prior year quarter, which was due in part to "the $19.1 million non-cash inventory adjustments."



Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) declined from $11.15 per share on April 21, 2022, to as low as $2.13 per share on November 9, 2022.



