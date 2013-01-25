Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Global Market to 2020 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Global Market to 2020 - Increased demand in Asia Pacific VA-based EVA Photovoltaic Applications to drive growth



Summary



Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Global Market to 2020 - Increased demand in Asia Pacific VA-based EVA Photovoltaic Applications to drive growth is an in-depth report from GBI Research, focusing on the demand side of the global VAM industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the economic and market trends affecting global VAM demand in major regions of the world. The report also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting VAM demand in each region. Global VAM demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, prices, and the competitive landscape, at both the regional and the national level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global VAM market, covering all major parameters. The report has been compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



Scope



- The drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the Vinyl Acetate Monomer(VAM) market for all major global regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America

- Demand and production volume forecasts for the Vinyl Acetate Monomer(VAM) markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina

- Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries

- Pricing forecasts and analysis of the major countries and regions

- Capacity share analysis of the key producers in all the major countries

- The acetic acid import and export trends in all major countries

- The acetic acid installed capacity for 2010-2016 in all major regions



