New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry Outlook in the US to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Industry Outlook in the US to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of the US VAM industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the VAM industry in the US. The report covers the US VAM plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents VAM demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major VAM producers in the US. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of the US VAM industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- VAM industry supply scenario in the US from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned VAM plants in the US with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- VAM industry market dynamics in the US from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming VAM plants
- Company shares of key VAM producers in the country
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Celanese Corporation,, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.,, The Dow Chemical Company,, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,
