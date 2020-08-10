Vinyl Acetate to Dominate the Acetic Acid Consumption Throughout the Forecast

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Acetic Acid Market Study Report and Techno-Commercial Market Model.



Acetic Acid is a commodity chemical produced by carbonylation of methyl alcohol or methanol. The major end-use applications of acetic acid include vinyl acetate, acetic anhydride, ethyl acetate, butyl acetate, purified-terephthalic acid (PTA), monochloroacetic acid, and others. Prismane Consulting estimates vinyl acetate to account for the largest acetic acid consumption followed by purified terephthalic acid, ethyl acetate and acetic anhydride at a global level. Vinyl acetate monomer is predominantly used in paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and a number of polymer applications. PTA remains the single largest outlet for acetic acid in China, which is the key raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) fibers and engineering plastic resins.



In terms of supply, China accounts for over 50% of the global production capacity owing to its large availability of coal-derived methanol. In terms of consumption, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of acetic acid globally. The region remains the most attractive for acetic acid markets in the long-term forecast on the back of high growth markets including India, China, Taiwan, Thailand, etc. Moreover, Prismane Consulting forecasts low growth in the mature markets of Western Europe, US and Japan.



The global Covid-19 pandemic has changed the global industry landscape and assessing its impact remains a key question across a number of industry verticals. In Prismane Consulting's Acetic Acid strategy report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of Acetic Acid across several applications and sub-applications. The report also provides a conservative, likely and Optimistic forecast scenarios across different application segments. Plant capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottleneck, plant shutdowns and investments have also been taken into account while compiling this comprehensive strategy report. According to Prismane Consulting's market model, the global demand for Acetic Acid is anticipated to grow at an average rate of around 3% post-2021 (long-term forecast).



The Acetic AcidStrategy Report 2020 describes the Acetic Acid market, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review



- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Acetic Acid Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Acetic Acid Production Capacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country-level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report Click here



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



Contact Us:

Mr. Rakesh Panigrahi

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12, +33 6 64397294

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com