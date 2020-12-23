New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Reports and Data has recently added a new report titled "Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer Market Forecasts to 2027" to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides extensive coverage of the Vinyl Chloride Monomer market pertaining to market size, share, volume, trends, demands, and advancements in technology and products. The report also discusses in detail the lucrative business opportunities and assists the readers in making strategic investment plans. The report presents a comprehensive overview of the market along with a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and the regional spread of the market.



Market Drivers



The global vinyl chloride monomer market is poised to garner around USD 19.43 billion by 2027, exhibiting a robust growth rate of 5.9% over the forecast years. The growing application of PVC in the construction sector, increased commercialization and demand for bio-based VCM, growing usage of organic substances like sugarcane ethanol to produce bio-based VCM, and its advantages like reduced greenhouse gas emissions are among the key factors leading to market growth. Medical technology advancements and the introduction of advanced equipment, such as intravenous bags and cardiac catheters, are also expected to propel the global market growth in the coming years.



Key Highlights from the Vinyl Chloride Monomer Market Report:



Comprehensive overview of the Vinyl Chloride Monomer market along with detailed analysis of the current and emerging trends of the industry.

Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market with company profile, product portfolio, and expansion strategies

Comprehensive assessment of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other collaborations

In-depth regional analysis to provide a detailed understanding of the market spread and competition in key regions of the market

Complete assessment of the risks, trends, demands, opportunities, and threats in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new players and established countries to assist them in gaining a strong foothold in the market



The report on the global Vinyl Chloride Monomer market discusses in depth the current and emerging trends of the industry, along with an assessment of the emerging trends. It also discusses in detail the advancements in the technological and product sector. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the market.



The key players operating in the industry are



AGC Chemicals, Petroquimica Innovay, Ineos Styrolution, Occidental Chemical Corporation, DowDupont, LG Chem, BASF SE, Lyondellbasell Industries, Reliance Industries, and, Qatar Vinyl Company, among others.



The segment further discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and joint ventures, partnerships, government and corporate deals, and other strategic alliances of the industry.



The report further segments the Vinyl Chloride Monomer market on the basis of type, technology, application spectrum, and regions.



Based on the type, the market is segmented into



Hydrochlorination of Acetylene

Dehydrochlorination of Ethylene Dichloride

Based on applications, the market is segmented into



PVC

Co-Polymer Resins



The report further segments the market on the basis of key regions where the market has already established its presence. The regional analysis covers the supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, trends, import/export, and the presence of key manufacturers in the regions.



Regional analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

