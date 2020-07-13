Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market 2019-2030: Intensifying & Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Thriving CAGR 6.3%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2020 -- Rising demand from construction industry is the major factor accelerating the market growth. VCM is majorly used in the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is used in the construction industry. The overall market for construction industry is anticipated to grow over US$ 15 trillion by 2030. Increase in demand from healthcare and piping industry is another factor propelling the market growth. Volatility in the prices of raw materials is the major factor inhibiting the market growth. Moreover, growing environmental concerns is another factor hindering the market growth. However, commercialization of bio-based VCM, made from bio-based feedstock is projected to offer huge traction towards the market growth over the forecast period of 2019-2030.



Major Key Players:

Formosa Plastics, the Dow Chemical Company, Occidental Petroleum and Axiall,Nova Chemical, Bayer, Solvay, Sasol and Chemson Group among others.



Market Segmentation By Application :

- Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

- Other Applications



Key Findings In Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Report:



-To break down and inspect the worldwide Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) status and future figure including, creation, income, utilization, recorded and conjecture.



- To introduce the key Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) makers, creation, income, piece of the pie, SWOT examination and improvement designs in next barely any years.



- To section the breakdown information by areas, type, producers and applications.



- To break down the worldwide and key areas advertise potential and preferred position, opportunity and challenge, restrictions and dangers.



- To distinguish noteworthy patterns, drivers, impact factors in worldwide and districts.



- To deliberately investigate each submarket regarding singular development pattern and their commitment to the market.



- To break down serious advancements, for example, developments, understandings, new item dispatches, and acquisitions in the market.



