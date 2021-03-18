New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The global Vinyl Flooring Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from USD 29.66 billion in 2019 to USD 49.79 billion in 2027.

Rising demand is anticipated by factors such as High strength, excellent water resistance, and the lightweight properties offered by the product are expected to drive its demand over the forecast period in residential and commercial construction projects. These products are commercially available in several colors, textures, and design patterns and have attracted the attention of consumers for the past couple of years. In addition, the product is gaining recognition among middle-class consumers due to its visual resemblance to products made from concrete, natural stone, and wood flooring and significantly low cost. Luxury Vinyl Tiles is projected to witness a remarkable rate of growth due to the product's affordability, low maintenance, excellent water resistance, and easy to clean properties.



The vinyl flooring, because of their low noise levels and easy maintenance, is considered to be ideal for high traffic applications such as restaurants, cafes, and offices. Technological advancements in the sector to introduce easy-to-install self-adhesive flooring products can lead to high demand for flooring products. In particular, the demand in the residential segment is expected to be high. The prime end-user of vinyl tiles, thanks to their superior esthetical appeal, is expected to be nonresidential areas such as shopping malls and hotels.



The COVID-19 impact:



As the COVID 19 crisis increases, manufacturers change their practices and acquisition priorities quickly to satisfy the pandemic's needs. This crisis has had a direct effect on the pace of growth of the vinyl flooring over the earlier few months as it has impacted production units. As all construction companies, contractors and business shops are closed, social restrictions and lock-up policies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have had an enormous effect on the market.

in is furthermore disrupted by the lockdown, causing the companies to consider strategic improvisations.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- High strength, excellent water resistance, and lightweight properties propel significant factors such as the rise of the global market for vinyl flooring, which has to lead to increased penetration into residential applications of the product. Added environmental benefits help optimize the growth of this field. Companies are developing state-of-the-art, vinyl flooring technologies.



- The Luxury Vinyl Tiles segment will rise at 9.0% in terms of revenue at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.



- In the market segment of commercial applications, vinyl flooring dominated the market with a share of revenues of over 65.1%: the hospitality, institutional segments, and office segments driven the majority of demand.



- All major players in the industry have invested heavily in R&D ventures in recent years and led to several innovative products. The principal players are seeking to enhance their product portfolio through strategic mergers and purchases of SMEs. Thus, the intense rivalry between players is anticipated in the coming years.



- In January 2019, Genflor introduced a new LVT – Luxury Vinyl Tile and Planks range, Creation 30 and Creation 55. A variety of LVTs with over 35 unique colors and designs are available. There are also ten tile and plank formats.



- Key participants include Armstrong World Industries Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Forbo, Boral Limited, Brumark Corporation, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Tarkett, Shaw Industries Group, Gerflor Group Inc., Interface, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Bio PU market on the basis of raw material, application, end-use, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2017-2027)

- Luxury Vinyl Tiles

- Vinyl Sheets

- Vinyl Tiles



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Tons; 2017-2027)

- Residential

- Commercial

- Industrial



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- MEA

- Latin America



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macroeconomics Indicators

Chapter 4. Vinyl Flooring Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Vinyl Flooring Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Chemical manufacturers shifting focus to bio-based feedstock

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations on use of plastics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexity in manufacturing process

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Continue…



Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client's needs. Please get in touch with us and our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.



