The vinyl flooring, because of their low noise levels and easy maintenance, is considered to be ideal for high traffic applications such as restaurants, cafes, and offices. Technological advancements in the sector to introduce easy-to-install self-adhesive flooring products can lead to high demand for flooring products. In particular, the demand in the residential segment is expected to be high. The prime end-user of vinyl tiles, thanks to their superior esthetical appeal, is expected to be nonresidential areas such as shopping malls and hotels.



Furthermore, the report offers in-depth scrutiny of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis have also been included in the report. Strategic recommendations for the new and established market players are intended to assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the Vinyl Flooring market.



The leading contenders in the global Vinyl Flooring market are:



Armstrong World Industries Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Forbo, Boral Limited, Brumark Corporation, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Beaulieu International Group, Tarkett, Shaw Industries Group, Gerflor Group Inc., Interface, among others.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Luxury Vinyl Tiles

Vinyl Sheets

Vinyl Tiles



Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Wood Plastic Composite

Stone Plastic Composite

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



