Vinyl Now the Flooring of Choice for Pet Owners

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- If pets roam the house, vinyl flooring is a superb choice. It is low maintenance and looks good for years.



“Families with pets and kids don’t want flooring that is going to take a huge amount of care or not withstand the daily traffic. The ideal choice for a busy family is vinyl flooring, as it is easy to care for without a lot of time doing it,” suggested Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



Although vinyl flooring is highly resilient, it does need loving care to keep it looking good for as long as possible. Simply use warm water and a mild soap. Although many think bleach and heavy duty detergents are the answer to clean floors, this is a myth. “You only need mild soap to get a clean floor. Use anything harsher and you’re going to damage your floors and strip them of their color and shine,” Dupre added.



As with hardwood floors, remove stains as soon as possible; before they sink into the surface of the flooring. Deal with dirt and grit quickly as well, since it scratches the surface if left too long, dulling down the high gloss finish. Just grab a soft broom and do floor duty quickly to keep them looking great for longer.



“While it is true that vinyl is water resistant, this does not mean you drown your floors to clean them. The more water slopped onto the floor and left there, the more it seeps down through the seams to the glue. Your flooring will come loose in no time flat if you do that,” said Dupre. Just wipe up spills promptly and only use a damp mop to clean the floor.



When it comes to vinyl flooring, beware of the type of product used for cleaning. Any product that has wax in it causes a layer of residue on the flooring that dulls the floors shine. Most shiny no-wax flooring comes already sealed with a polyurethane coating. Using wax based products on the floor detracts from its original appearance. “You don’t want to be trying to get up several layers of wax later on when you see how dull the floor is,” Dupre remarked.



