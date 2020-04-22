Vinyl Professionals, Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Santa Clarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- Vinyl Professionals, Inc., a fencing supplier and fabricator with over a decade in business, is pleased to announce it has teamed up with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based web marketing company that works with small business clients throughout North America.



BizIQ will use its digital content marketing expertise to help Vinyl Professionals, Inc. reach more customers in the greater Santa Clarita area. In its work with small businesses, BizIQ offers comprehensive marketing services, including brand-new, redesigned websites and search engine optimization, enabling companies like Vinyl Professionals, Inc. to connect with new customers who are seeking fencing contractors in Santa Clarita, CA.



The two companies will work together in order to create a digital marketing plan—including a new website, content production and search engine optimization—that will help current and prospective clients more easily connect with Vinyl Professionals, Inc. All content BizIQ produces is written by professional copywriters and designed to provide relevant and informative reading material to its clients' customers.



"After 14 years in the business, we're looking forward to expanding our reach with BizIQ's help," said Madlen Hagopian, owner of Vinyl Professionals, Inc. "This seemed like the right time to maximize our marketing efforts and reach many more potential customers, and we've been really impressed with what BizIQ has been able to do for us in the short time we've been working together."



About Vinyl Professionals, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Vinyl Professionals, Inc. designs and fabricates vinyl structures like fences, patios and gazebos. All work is custom fabricated in order to suit the client's unique property, and feature precise and clean cutouts for rail lock-ins so there is no need for nails, screws and other fasteners. To learn more about Vinyl Professionals, Inc., please visit http://vinylprofessionals.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its digital marketing services for small businesses, including search engine optimization and content creation, please visit http://biziq.com/.