Vinyl Records 45 RPM Format Turns 64 with Special Broadcast over Record Store Day Weekend

Santa Ana, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Vinyl Record Talk (http://ccdiscoveries.blogspot.com) will honor the 64th anniversary of the 45 rpm vinyl record with a broadcast of music originally released on the 45 rpm vinyl record format. The broadcast will run throughout the Record Store Day weekend. The music will span the 1950s through the 1980s and cover Rock, R&B, Soul, Psych, and Country music. The broadcast will begin on Firday April 18th 2013 and run throughout the Record Store Day weekend. It will be available at http://ccdiscoveries.blogspot.com



Much like the MP3, the 45 rpm vinyl record changed music and culture. A low cost production format when introduced by RCA in 1949, the 45 rpm was a two sided 7in vinyl record disc. Each 45 rpm record typically contained one song per side, and the sides were labeled the A-side and the B-side. The A-side possessed the song which the artist and label hoped would become a hit.



The low production cost of 45 rpm vinyl records allowed an entrepreneurial boom in music which defined popular culture in the second half of the 20th century. The format allowed many artists to begin their careers by self-pressing a 45 rpm record. Among the legendary artists who began their careers with a self-pressed 45 rpm record are The Jackson 5 and Willie Nelson. Berry Gordy founded Motown records using the 45 rpm format.



Vinyl records have captured the heart of music lovers through four generations, with Record Store Day in April taking on a holiday like atmosphere.



Created by Norm Geddis and Jane Knight-Geddis, Vinyl Record Talk began with a blog (http://ccdiscoveries.blogspot.com) in 2007 which has covered vinyl records and music collectibles continually for six years. Between 2008 and 2012 Vinyl Record Talk broadcasted a weekly vinyl record collecting show on Radio Dentata.



This weekend's special broadcast of songs taken from 45 rpm vinyl records will be available on their website at http://ccdiscoveries.blogspot.com



