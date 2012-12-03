Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2012 -- The new website SidingPriceGuides.com has gone live this week, bringing with it a myriad of guides, helps, tips, and info to help buyers decided on the siding for their housing. Siding can be expensive, and it can be confusing trying to compare price and quality between brands and styles. SidingPriceGuides.com is here to help – the website sorts between types of siding, brands, styles, and price to guide you to a well-informed decision before getting a quote.



SidingPriceGuides.com is opening to provide a reference point for consumers hoping to educate themselves about the various options available to them. Vinyl, aluminum, wood, cedar, even log siding is all examined and compared based on price and quality. With a detailed look at each of the leading types of siding, they provide details about insulation, appearance, cost, and more. Now prospective buyers can have a leg-up on the world of siding, and won't feel confused or misguided in their purchase. Consumers need educational sites that provide useful and relevant information BEFORE the sale. SidingPriceGuides.com hopes to provide consumers with a place to research all the possible options so that they can confidently request a quote with all the information in hand.



“Our mission at SidingPriceGuides.com is to provide a reference point for consumers hoping to educate themselves about the various options available to them,” says the company, “Siding upgrades can be a huge benefit to any home, and through the buying guides on this site you can learn what would best fit your needs.”



The website not only offers helpful guides on siding, but news, articles, and how-to guides from all corners of the industry. “Periodically we will add helpful articles and how-to guides to help consumers to make an informed decision about the type of siding that would best fit their needs.” This news and customer-related information will be posted freely on the website, to help you be fully informed about the market.



Matt Leonard - Owner

11417 E Starkey Cir Mesa AZ 85212

matt@sidingpriceguides.com

http://www.sidingpriceguides.com