River City Window & Door Announces New Bipartisan Legislation Supported by Local Businesses

River City Window & Door is one of over 40 major businesses, labor, environmental and nonprofit groups that is backing the Home Owner Managing Energy Savings (HOMES) Act. Other groups that have declared their support are the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Alliance to Save Energy, Efficiency First and the Natural Resources Defense Council.



Installing energy efficient windows and doors can save a significant amount of energy each month because less heat escapes during the winter and less cold air leaks out during the summer. By a simple window installation of vinyl windows, double hung windows, casement windows or other more energy efficient windows, you can greatly reduce your energy bill and carbon footprint at the same time. As extra incentive, the HOMES Act is proposing to give a $2,000 dollar tax rebate to homeowners who retrofit their houses and demonstrate 20% energy savings. With every additional 5%, another $1,000 dollar rebate would be given to add up to a total of $8,000 or 50% energy savings.



The HOMES Act is proposing to give a $2,000 dollar tax rebate to homeowners who retrofit their houses and demonstrate 20% energy savings. With every additional 5%, another $1,000 dollar rebate would be given to add up to a total of $8,000 or 50% energy savings.



