Cols Decals UK Adds Hundreds of Vinyl Sticker Designs to Their Gallery

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2011 -- Cols Decals UK, the UKs newest decal company, has just added hundreds of new decals to their gallery of thousands. Cols Decals sells wall stickers and decals with thousands of patterns, designs and sayings for homes and automobiles.



Expressing a unique personality through wall designs is an age old tradition. Today, few can afford to spend the money necessary to change their home or apartment interiors or add expensive accessories to their cars as often as their design muse changes. Wall stickers have become an inexpensive way to accommodate changing tastes. From high art to contemporary humour, beloved sayings and hobbies, wall stickers and decals are now available in styles that fit every personality and mood.



Cols Decals UK specialises in vinyl wall quotes, graphics and art designs that reflect the changing modern tastes of home, condominium and apartment dwellers throughout the UK. These wall stickers and decals are made from vinyl, which anyone can easily work with. Their prices range from £3.21 for wing mirror decal stickers to £30.61 for the largest designs with thousands of gorgeous wall and auto embellishment designs to choose from. “With so many choices, everyone can indulge their own design personality without spending a lot of money,” said a Cols Decals design associate.



These unique vinyl wall stickers are divided into easy-to-browse categories. Shoppers just click on any category to browse the collection and click on their choice for price, size and to add to their checkout cart. Categories range from specific rooms like living room stickers, kitchen stickers, boys and girls rooms to automobile decal categories and many more. The numerous design categories span animals, wall quotes, the arts, sports, Iconic TV and film, fantasy, Banksy stickers and many more.



All vinyl wall stickers and decals come with application and removal instructions and stick to any clean flat surface. Sizes vary depending on design and intended purpose ranging from small auto mirror decals to 550 mm by 1000 mm vinyl wall stickers. All items are computer precision cut including stickers for cars, trucks and vans, which utilise five-year exterior grade vinyl. “All of our designs are quick and easy to install and remove so upgrading is easy,” said the Cols Decals design associate.



Larger designs come in a cardboard tube for shipping protection. Items are posted using Royal Mail First Class and are usually dispatched within three business days or less. Delivery on RM packages may take up to 14 days per their guidelines. Cols decals UK accepts all major credit cards and PayPal. To browse the designs, please visit http://www.colsdecalsuk.co.uk/