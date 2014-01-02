Viola Spolin's Theater Games Master Classes Crowdfunding on Kickstarter

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- The Viola Spolin’s theater that was founded by Viola Spolin who taught improvisation theater games for the of coaching of directors and theater related personnel, are having their online library built that will include all of the 200 theater games that were coached by Gary Schwartz who is a close friend and a former student of Viola herself.



Gary believes that there is nothing more important for them to do but to pass on their learned experience to others who are next to come in theater field. If only they are able to have their online library set up, their theater games will be exposed to hundreds of directors, teachers and students who would nothing less than adore to benefit from them.



The proposition however is that the Viola Spolin’s theater would require funding for the purpose of setting up a free online library. Out of curiosity, $9,400 has already been raised as a result of crowdfunding. Gone are the days when charity used to be given away just like that, now a day, the organizers have to give some output to the contributors which in this case are the theater games showcased under the umbrella of Viola Spolin’s theater.



The administration believes that they will have to initially invest in making 10 to 15 theater games before they can expect collection of a lot of funds to further increase the count to 200 theater games. They will require a website, cameras and audio equipment, a professional crew to record and edit and then release the final version of each theater game, and lastly a workshop place.



Kickstarter is helping the theater out in their attempt to launch their online free library. According to kickstarter.com, the project would need an amount of close to $12,000 in order for it to get accomplished successfully. Another thing that the project initiators would need is time, since they will need a lot of it to recruit suitable people. Professional video makers and editors are not only hard to find but they are also expensive to recruit oftentimes because otherwise it won’t be worth their while. Viola Spolin’s theater will be offering a lot of workshops on their cost; these workshops will be free to attend in exchange to the contributions made by the public. These workshops will filter out the right group to perform acts and will also set the best possible format.



Media Contact: Gary Schwartz , gary@improv-odyssey.com , North Bend, WA