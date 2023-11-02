Violence Against Women: A Global Health Issue - Psych Up Live Addresses Unprecedented Threats

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2023 -- On November 2nd, at 11am PST, the world will unite to confront the alarming and escalating issue of violence against women, a global health crisis that is more pressing than ever before. The dangers women face in today's society are unparalleled and increasingly perilous, exacerbated by the potent mix of technology and social media. To shed light on this urgent matter and provide invaluable insights, we invite you to tune in to Psych Up Live on November 2nd.



Hosted by the esteemed Suzanne Phillips, this episode of Psych Up Live will feature two remarkable guests: Joy Farrow, a former Deputy Sheriff, and Laura Frombach, a Tech Engineer and trauma survivor. Together, they will embark on a critical discussion that will empower women and help them navigate the complexities of the modern world.



Psych Up Live Details:



Date and Time: November 2, 2023 at 11am PST



Streaming Options: Join us live or watch on-demand within 24 hours of airing at Psych Up Live on VoiceAmerica



Call-in Live: For the opportunity to engage with our experts and ask questions, call 1 (866) 472-5791 during the broadcast.



During this show, Joy Farrow and Laura Frombach will provide invaluable guidance on how women can protect themselves from violence on multiple levels. They will explore and exemplify key topics, including:



1. Developing "A Safety Intuition for Defensive Living"

2. Becoming "Persuasion Proof"

3. Taking Safe Walks and Runs

4. Recognizing "Online Dating – Red Flags"

5. Traveling "Solo and Safe"

6. Navigating "The SOS Situation"



The knowledge shared in this episode may provoke anxiety, but it will ultimately empower women and those who care about them in countless ways. This is a crucial discussion that everyone should be a part of.



Tune in to Psych Up Live with Suzanne Phillips: To access the live stream and explore further details, please visit Psych Up Live on VoiceAmerica.



Together, we can create a safer world for women. Join us on November 2nd at 11am PST for an eye-opening episode of Psych Up Live that promises to be a catalyst for change.



About Joy Farrow

Joy Farrow is a retired Deputy Sheriff with twenty-eight years of experience. She worked road patrol in Pompano Beach, FL, and faced every situation imaginable. After the 9/11 tragedy, Joy transferred to the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood Int'l Airport with the Broward Sheriff's Office to focus on the safety of air travelers. In 2017, Joy assisted with the aftermath of the mass shooting at the Airport. She has received numerous letters of commendations & several lifesaving awards. Joy was one of the featured speakers at the TEDx Eustis conference and speaks on women's safety. Joy is a walking encyclopedia of murder and crime topics; an avid personal fitness enthusiast, enjoys stand-up comedy and has done a couple of open mic nights!



About Laura Frombach

Laura Frombach was introduced to technology in the U.S. Army working on Pershing nuclear missiles. Having spent much of her career as a technologist and engineer with IBM, HP, FedEx, Coca Cola Enterprises, Lenovo and others. A turning point in Laura's life was the 'aha' moment when she correlated her mother's mental illness to domestic violence. She advocates for local domestic violence shelters. Laura was one of the featured speakers at the TEDx Eustis conference and speaks on women's safety. Laura is an avid reader and fitness enthusiast, loves comedy and spiritual topics (not in that order, just in case...). She has been working on personal growth since the sixth grade.



About Host Dr. Suzanne B. Phillips

Dr. Suzanne B. Phillips has been a practicing psychologist, psychoanalyst, group therapist and professor for over 30 years. She is the co-author of three books and over 40 articles and chapters. Most recently, she co-authored Healing Together: A Couple's Guide to Coping with Trauma and Post-Traumatic Stress. She has written and presented on a wide range of topics including couples, marriage, divorce, trauma, teens, pets, midlife, military, managing stress, infidelity, resilience, bereavement and family issues. Her work has been recognized with awards such as The Suffolk County Psychological Association Psychology of the Year Award, The Rutgers University GSAPP Lifelong Distinguished Achievement Award, and The American Group Psychotherapy Association Social Responsibility Award. She also gave testimony before Congress for the needs of military families. Suzanne is a weekly blogger for Psych Central with over 250 original blogs. She has also blogged for This Emotional Life on PBS, has appeared on television programs such as Fox 5 Good Day New York and Good Day Street Talk. She has been a radio guest on many shows including Kelly Connor's Real Women on Health, Military Mom Talk Radio, Tom Matt's Boomer Rock and NPR. Since 2013, Suzanne has hosted Psych Up on CoSozo online radio and on WMIQ 1450 AM in Michigan. Her current show, Psych Up Live, airs globally on VoiceAmerica every Thursday at 11am PT.



About VoiceAmerica

