Violence Between Hindus and Christians, with Featured Guest, Sanjay Darla

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2023 -- In an enlightening episode scheduled for Tuesday, September 19th, at 9 a.m. PST, "Spirits Speak – Exploring the Afterlife" will delve into the contemporary religious tensions between Christian and Hindu groups in India.



Join us as we engage in an exclusive conversation with Sanjay Darla, a prominent Christian minister hailing from Nellore, India. Discover the insights and perspectives on this complex issue from an esteemed guest with firsthand experience in the region.



Tune in to The Spirits Speak – Exploring the Afterlife with Connie and Barry Strohm here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4122/spirits-speak-exploring-the-afterlife-with-connie-and-barry-strohm



About Sanjay Darla:

Sanjay completed master's degrees in commerce and divinity as well as post graduate courses in computer applications, alternative medicine, and media communications. Sanjay has worked as a translator for American, Canadian, and German Christian missionaries in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. He has worked extensively in attempting to create better relations between Christian and Hindu groups and has been threatened by violence on multiple occasions. In addition to working within his own church he spreads his message of coexistence and peace through the multi-media platforms of Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, as well as radio and television. His Facebook page is www.facebook.com/sanjay.darla. In addition, you can email Sanjay at sanjaydarla@yahoo.co.in or phone him at +91 630 102 2672. Spirits Speak, exploring the afterlife can be heard on the VoiceAmerica Variety network each Tuesday at 10:00 am Mountain Standard Time, USA.



About Barry and Connie Strohm:

Barry Strohm was born near Hershey, Pennsylvania. He obtained a Business Management degree at Lehigh University and later obtained a Civil Engineering license. During his working career he was a construction estimator and worked in concrete plant and stone quarry management. As he approached retirement age, Strohm realized that he had a unique ability to communicate with the spirit world. He is currently the author of ten books dealing with all aspects of the afterlife, a host of two podcasts, and a radio show, Channeling History, on the Para X network. He has over 500 videos based upon spirit communication on his YouTube channel. He and his wife of 58 years, Connie, will be bringing his knowledge and experience to VoiceAmerica. Connie was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania but moved to Harrisburg at an early age. She attended Central Dauphin High School and the University of Pittsburgh. After raising two daughters, she worked in the Maryland State Legislature and later became assistant to the Secretary of State of Maryland. She currently assists in all spirit channellings and is co-host of podcasts and radio shows.



About The Spirits Speak – Exploring the Afterlife with Connie and Barry Strohm

Tuesdays at 9am PST on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel:

Barry Strohm will use his unique gift of spirit communication to explore all aspects of incarnate life as well as the afterlife. He is the author of eight books dealing with channeling spirits, aliens, Archangels and even Jesus. He is truly an expert in all things dealing with the afterlife and the goal of our show is to share that information with listeners. Each show will feature a segment where we will channel with a spirit from the other side. There will be shows where listeners can call in and ask their own questions of the host.



Tune in to The Spirits Speak – Exploring the Afterlife with Connie and Barry Strohm here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4122/spirits-speak-exploring-the-afterlife-with-connie-and-barry-strohm



If you have any questions about the show or would like to advertise your products or services, please contact Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com.



About VoiceAmerica:

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.