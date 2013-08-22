Violence Impact Launches First Online Domestic Violence Impact Panel Platform

Miami, Fl -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Violence Impact announces the launch of its new court approved domestic violence impact panel platform, the first and only way for domestic violence offenders to complete their court ordered requirements online rather than in a traditional classroom. Offering the opportunity to complete requirements anytime and from anywhere with an internet connection, Violence Impact provides a new and increased flexibility to those needing to complete panel requirements.



"Traditional domestic violence victim impact panels (or VIP classes) are only held once a month, may not be available in your area and have limited attendance," explains an article on the Violence Impact site, explaining the convenience offered by the new program. "If you don't register in advance, and even if you do everything right, you still may not be able to go to the panel. If they're full and you're turned away, you may even violate your court order."



The new program was designed in tandem with the court system, providing the needed information and testing to meet all court ordered requirements. The Violence Impact program starts with a one-hour video followed by a 20-question quiz. Once the quiz has been completed with a passing score, program takers then receive an official letter that can be submitted to the court, probation officer, or judge for verification of completion. The quiz can be taken as many times as needed to obtain a passing score.



Not only is the program ideal for domestic violence offenders who need to fulfill their court ordered requirements, many corporations and companies are using the program to train their employees on the dangers and signs of domestic violence. The program has already been featured on Reuters, NBC News, USA Today, ABC News, CBS News, and Yahoo.



Program participants are already leaving positive testimonials on its ease of use and the quality of the program. Violence Impact is backed by a 100 percent money back guarantee and is available for a short time for just 49 dollars.



About Violence Impact

Violence Impact was created hand in hand with the court system to provide an alternative to traditional domestic violence victim impact panels. Through the company's innovative online platform, offenders can now complete all of their court ordered requirements from anywhere they can access the internet. For more information, visit http://www.violenceimpact.com.