Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- Violet Kowal takes her training very serious, waking up every morning at 4am to hit the gym is no easy task. Violet has been very disciplined when it comes to her nutrition and training regiment, this is why when you take a look at her abs it’s like someone chiseled it out of stone.



Brian Jones founder and owner of The Body Fitness Factory was blown away by the physique of Miss Kowal, “She has an incredible body” and when I saw her in the gym throwing around 35 pound dumbbells i immediately introduced myself and inquired about her doing a photo shoot in my gym.



Violet is starting to catch the eyes of fitness enthusiast everywhere, Standing 5’7 and weighing 125 lbs the blonde hair green eyed beauty with legs of iron and arms of steel still maintains a classic and beautiful face.



You can catch Violet this year making appearances at Fitness Expo’s and conventions, for more on Violet visit her website at www.violetkowal.com.