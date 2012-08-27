Violet Kowal Is Jacked and Ready to Compete at the Venice Muscle Beach Championships

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- Fitness Athlete and Hollywood Socialite Violet Kowal is set to take the stage and compete in the muscle beach annual event held in Venice Beach California September 03, 2012, There will be four different competitions....Bodybuilding, figure, bikini, and mens physique. Violet will compete in the bikini competition at this event, Shes been training really hard to pack on some muscle and will move up into the physique competition in her next event which is the NPC Championships to be held in San Francisco CA.



At 57 and 125 pounds Violet packs a lot of power in her beautifully sculpted body, She would like to add 5 more pounds of muscle to her frame. Its astonishing to watch the blond beauty in the gym curling 35 pound dumbbells so easily, And with legs made of steel its like watching super woman in the gym.



The buff bombshell will be competing in several shows in the upcoming months throughout the US in hopes of landing her pro card which will allow her to compete in some of the biggest shows in muscle and fitness. Violets fans believe that she will make an excellent professional athlete, Her Public Relations Rep Nikk St. Croix says that Violet has amazing work ethics and has the beauty and body to make it happen.



For updates and news visit Violet Kowals website at http://www.violetkowal.com By: Cheryl Larentzi