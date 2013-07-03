Violet Riley Competes in Her First NPC Figure Fitness Competition in Los Angels California

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Fitness Athlete Violet Riley took the stage at the NPC BMR West Coast Classic in Los Angeles CA and picked up a 3rd place trophy, Violet said it was a long and hard road to get that muscular hard look. Protein, cardio and weights has been the only thing she has focused on for 3 months leading up to the show.



After packing on some serious muscle Violet is now on her way to realizing her dream of becoming a champion, last summer weighing in around 117 pounds she decided to take her body to the next level. Now tipping the scale at 135 pounds with dense muscle and legs made of iron she laughs at comments from fans saying she looks like a superhero.



Incorporating high end training techniques and advanced nutritional consulting from her trainers at Conversion Training & RoK BoD Sports Violet was able to pack on a lot of lean muscle and cut her body fat down to get that almost perfect look. Violet is now back in the gym training hard for her next show coming up in november, for more info checkout her website at: www.violetriley.com



By: Michael Banoe