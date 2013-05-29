VIOMETALOUMIN Is Looking for Agents/Distributors in Spain and UK

Athens, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- VIOMETALOUMIN is one of Greece’s leading Manufacturers of Security Systems specializing in Security Retractable Gates, Folding Metal Security Doors, Fixed and Removable Security Bars for Doors and Windows and Security Shutters. The Company, has been manufacturing and trading Security Systems since 1963, having its own 12000 m² facilities, using modern and constantly renewed machinery (C.N.C.), with high volume production ability, making Patented Innovative Systems with 3 years Warranty.



The last years, Economic Crisis and major socio-political upheavals caused massive movements of economic migrants from Asia and Africa to many European Countries. One of the consequences of this phenomenon, has been the increased number of burglaries and robberies with armed and ruthless villains seeking their prey even at the cost of human lives. The need for effective protection of lives and belongings for private or business spaces, has turned into an emergency. VIOMETALOUMIN has been offering reliable solutions that discourage burglars.



Company is now seeking Agents/Distributors in Spain and UK. The ideal Partner, should have a small storage capacity and a processing facility. An established Sales Network, or the ability to develop it, is a prerequisite. VIOMETALOUMIN will be supplying the Systems in semi-finished stage. Partner will be making Quick Adjustments cutting the Systems to the exact Dimensions required per Customer. Systems’ Placement will be done from the Partner or his Network. This model is already being successfully implemented in the French market.



The Partner will have the benefits of buying Semi-Final Product at LOWER PRICES than Final due to small processing and logistics, Immediate Delivery to the Client and Wholesale Prices for Big Volume Orders.



