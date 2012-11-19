VIP Affiliates Launch Brings Highest Commissions on Promotion of Best Binary Options Brokers

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- The new affiliate network VIP Affiliates is quickly attracting the most business savvy website owners and publishers looking to promote the most established, trusted and well-known binary options brokers in exchange for the highest commissions available. VIP Affiliates offers a number of products and services with a concentration on financial trading services including currency trading, binary options trading and trading signal services.



As affiliate marketing has grown, the new breed of savvy website owners and publishers are seeking out only the best and most lucrative affiliate marketing opportunities with which to align. Among the most attractive is the new affiliate network known as VIP Affiliates, which allows its clients to promote many different varied products through one easy-to-use and reliable affiliate program. The binary options affiliate network has access to special offers in the binary options industry and offers its clients higher CPA, CPL & Revenue Share deals with top binary options platforms that regular affiliates are unable to access.



“VIP Affiliates takes care of the providing affiliates with the highest paying offers, timely payments and flawless tracking so they can worry about what really matters: growing their business and increasing traffic to their web properties,” Director of Operations Tim Solomon remarked. “Binary options are becoming wildly popular among retail traders and VIP Affiliates would like to show website owners and publishers how they can get in on this new trend by working with the most reliable players in the business.”



VIP Affiliates offers its clients the ability to earn money by promoting the top ranking binary option platforms by offering the highest CPA or a flat fee per new sale generated by their affiliates. In addition to maximized and quick commission payments, clients can enjoy exclusive rewards like increased CPA and revenue share for the first three months as well as participation in monthly raffles for an iPhone 5 just for signing up and sending traffic to VIP Affiliates.



Novice to veteran affiliates can scale their business using VIP Affiliates’ award-winning, safe and 100-percent reliable affiliate software that can track even the most complex campaigns with real-time statistics updates. VIP Affiliates provides a long list of banners, text links, widgets, landing pages and more for each offered product. Their dedicated team of programmers and designers can also create custom marketing and promotion tools if needed. Their account executives are available to clients 24/7 via their account to quickly resolve any issues and provide support.



Prospective binary options affiliates can access the signup form from the website's homepage with just a mouse click. The VIP Affiliates platform is provided by HasOffers.com, one of the most reliable affiliate interfaces that is also used by such big brand names as Sears and Zynga. For more information, please visit http://vipaffiliates.com



About VIP Affiliates

