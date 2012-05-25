VIP Auto Shipping Among the Quickest, Safest and Least Expensive Car Shipping Companies Nationally

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- VIP Auto Shipping is becoming the overwhelming choice for auto transport due to their speed, quality and having one of the lowest rates in the industry. The car shipping company provides prompt and reliable car service transport to all corners of the nation.



For most Americans, their automobiles are the second biggest investment they will make in their lives next to a home. Cost, safety and expediency are the three primary factors that they consider equally when looking for the right auto transport company. Increasingly, more people are choosing VIP Auto Shipping not only for their expedient and safe car transport service, but also for having the industry’s lowest rates. “We’ve worked hard to outperform our competitors in personal and attentive customer care as well as rates,” said a VIP Auto Shipping spokesperson. “Our long history of client satisfaction and growth shows that treating each car as if it were our own is the cornerstone of our continued success.”



VIP Auto Shipping is known for providing customers with the best auto transport rates, focused customer support, and an array of flexible options. Their long list of satisfied clients includes thousands of individuals, dealerships, military and government organizations, privately held companies, celebrities, and pro athletes. Customers can choose to work with one of their live auto transport agents at any time they choose, or they can utilize their online reservation and tracking system, which lets the customer set up and follow their car service transport from start to finish. “Either choice means on-time auto transport service and a high level of customer satisfaction,” said the spokesperson.



Every auto shipping quote VIP Auto Shipping provides is custom fit by their in-house dispatchers rather than a computer. Customers can choose door-to-door pickup or terminal pickup and delivery—whichever suits their needs. Open and fully enclosed transport options are also available. Each customer is assured peace of mind as the online auto shipper’s network of auto transport companies are fully licensed, bonded and insured to protect every vehicle.



As a top auto shipping company in the U.S., VIP Auto Shipping delivers more than 250 autos each week and has preserved nearly a 5 star overall rating on their testimonial reviews, City Search and more. Customers can fill out their simple online form to receive a free auto shipping quote from one of their dispatchers. For more information, please visit http://vipautoshipping.com/Car-Shipping



