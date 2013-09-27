VIP Electronic Cigarette Review Published by Ecigr

Glasgow, Scotland -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- ecigr. has recently published their VIP Electronic Cigarette Review which explores the e-cigarette company as a whole followed by a more detailed look at their starter kits. VIP Electronic Cigarette was launched in 2009 and is currently based out of Manchester. According to the review, the electronic cigarette company has experienced a surge in popularity in line with that of the e-cigarette industry as a whole.



Unlike other electronic companies on the market that have given their products a modern touch, VIP electronic cigarette has opted to replicate the appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette as best as they can.



The VIP Electronic Cigarettes review then describes how their electronic cigarette is a 2-piece system consisting of a battery and pre-filled cartomiser. VIP currently sells a total of four different electronic cigarette starter kits that range in both price and features. ecigr. founder, Alexis Carson wrote the comprehensive review, which turns its focus onto the VIP E-Cigarette Standard Starter Kit.



Carson chose to review this kit in particular due to its wider appeal based on both price point and included accessories. The kit comes with one battery, two regular refills, ten additional cartomisers and one USB charging adapter.



Carson describes the appearance of the entire kit and how the company is relatively successful in its attempt at replicating the looks of a traditional tobacco cigarette. The vaping volume as described by Alexis Carson , is rather impressive for such a small device while flavours vary widely in terms of appeal. Technical feature highlights of the VIP Electronic Cigarette’s Standard Starter Kit are hard to come by, as the kit is fairly typical of an electronic cigarette company. Battery life was rated at providing roughly 2 hours of frequent vaping.



Overall, the VIP e cig review received positive figures and ranked at 4.3 out of 5 based on the ecigr. scale. For more information, visit ecigr.co.uk.



Alexis Carson

ecigr.

Glasgow, Scotland

contact@ecigr.co.uk

http://www.ecigr.co.uk