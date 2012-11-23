VIP Fishing Charters Matches Captains and Boats with Budgets

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Nicknamed the "Fishing Capitol of the World", Florida has once again been named the number one fishing destination by the Census Bureau who conducts the National Survey of Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife-Associated Recreation. This comes as no surprise to VIP Fishing Charters representative, Noah Chanin.



"Turns out, Florida is pretty awesome. Our pristine waters have just about every type of fish." Florida is home to 7,700 lakes, 10,550 miles of rivers and 2,276 miles of shoreline, all, according to Chanin, filled with fish ready for the catching. You just need to know where to look. "Fly fishing, flats fishing, deep sea fishing, bone fishing, backwater fishing - we offer every type of fishing adventure available and we have expert guides who are friendly, reliable, and know where to find the fish.



Whether you're looking to venture offshore in pursuit of bill fish, plan a family-friendly trip for young anglers, or looking for high intensity flats fishing, we know which boats will meet your needs."



Fishing charters in Florida can net tourists plenty of fish to take home. Chanin says, "Let's face it: you don't go fishing with the hopes of landing just one or two fish. You're looking to clean up. You need a captain or guide who knows where to look and knows how to make your fishing adventure enjoyable. We know who catches fish and who doesn't."



One of the advantages of a hobby like fishing is that it can appeal to anglers of all budgets. Says Chanin, "We will match you with a charter that is a perfect fit for your individual needs and budget. With our local knowledge, boat direct pricing, and legendary customer service, we will plan the fishing trip of your dreams or just a fun fishing bachelor party in Florida." A fishing trip of their dreams is just what the tourist angler is looking for says Chanin. "Anyone can go fishing somewhere in their home state, but people come to Florida to search for those fish they can't find at home and in the boats they wouldn't have access to, otherwise. We are outdoors and fishing enthusiasts and we make it our mission to help plan the best fishing trips. Our fleet includes everything from small flats boats, bay boats, center consoles, traditional sport fish, and even multi-million dollar luxury fishing yachts.



