VIP Tours Offers a Collection of Fully Staffed Private Villas, Islands & Yachts in South America

Lawrenceville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- The popular VIP Tour Group has comprised the most exclusive selection of privately owned rental properties in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. Their collection of rental properties come fully staffed which includes cooks and maids and a private concierge. For the more adventurous traveler the company offers a private gourmet chef upon request.



The VIP Tour Group also offers private islands in Paraty and Angra as well as penthouses in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. Every year thousands of travelers from all over the world travel to the tropical climates of Brazil's coast. In fact, Brazil has become one of South America’s top destinations and it is well-known for its great beaches and incredibly lively cities.



Rio de Janeiro is the perfect location to choose as a base since traveling to the rest of the country from there is as easy as hoping on a boat or a plane. The folks at VIP Tour Group make it as easy as possible for travelers to enjoy their stay as every little minor detail is taken care of by a staff of fully trained professionals who enjoy serving their guests.



“I travel to Brazil at least once every five years mainly because of the weather. The scenery is beautiful and the people are so friendly I think about moving there every time I visit. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to enjoy a good time without too many hassles or problems.” – Jason McIntosh



Consumers who are considering taking a vacation are encouraged to visit the VIP Tour Group website to learn more about the company. Travelers can book their trip directly on the website and receive a confirmation within minutes. Each trip is customized to fit the client’s personal tastes so everyone is assured they will have a good time on their trip.



About VIP Tour Group

VIP Tour Group is a luxury tour operator specializing in presenting South America's most extraordinary journeys. We storyboard and customize each trip to your unique needs. All of our clients are VIPs and we welcome the opportunity to assist you in planning your next memorable get-a-away.