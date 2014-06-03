Vip2Order Comes Up with Vast Variety of Handbags

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Handbags are among the favourite things that any woman wants to possess in great diversity. They are more than just accessories and items for storing essential goods that ladies need through a regular or special day. Broadly, there are 2 types of bags. One type is that which is essentially used while the other type is that which is proudly used only in special occasions. Vip2Order is an online store that sells ladies’ handbags made by some of the top luxury fashion items manufacturers. However, the distinction that the online retailer offers is the affordability.



Vip2Order is an online retailer of ladies’ luxury bags, purses, wallets, luggage and similar products. It is important to make a proper research about various bags and make a smart purchase. It sells original products of genuine luxury fashion companies but the price is relatively less expensive than posed by other retailers. Each of the cheap LV Neverfull bag s sold at the website is example of the competitive price offered by the company. There are more than 500 Louis Vuitton handbags on sale at the online shop. However, the starting price of the bags is $79 while most expensive ranges cost $259.



Vip2Order is a considerable option to buy cheap LV handbags in USA. There are many fashion stores in the country, especially in New York. However, customers need to spend time and lay effort to go to the store and buy a unit. On the other hand, there are online handbag shops too. However, not everyone can buy from those websites as their products are expensive. Vip2Order strives to make high-end fashion items available for as many people as possible. The company has flexible payment options, efficient shipment process and appreciable replacement policy. The online fashion retailer offers up to 80% discount on special occasions such as Valentine’s Day.



Hermes is another luxury fashion company, the products of which can be found at the online handbag store. Like Louis Vuitton, Hermes is a French company too. The former was founded in 1854 and the latter was founded in 1837. Hermes has maintained its original philosophy, which is to offer traditional elegance through excellent, extraordinary and gorgeous fashion items. Vip2order has cheap Hermes Kelly bag that cost much less than three hundred US dollar. In total, there are more than 600 Hermes bags and more than 500 Louis Vuitton bags at the website. The website seems to have bags of all shapes, sizes and colours.



About Vip2Order

Vip2Order is an online store that sells luxury fashion accessories such as handbags, purses and wallets or ladies. It has products of Dior, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton and Prada. The prices of bags range from totally affordable to highly premium.



Website: http://www.vip2order.com



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Company: Vip2Order

Email Id: vip2order@gmail.com

Website: http://www.vip2order.com