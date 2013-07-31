Viper Network Systems Gets Into the European Market Supported by IT Ultreia

West Mifflin, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Viper Network Systems, LLC, a company based in Pittsburgh, U.S., has closed agreements with IT Ultreia to support the distribution strategy of its innovative security solution PacketViper, a NextGen Geo-IP filter. This solution allows to block and filter geographical location by port, all with a few clicks of a mouse. The PacketViper solution alleviates pressure to existing security environments by eliminating unwanted traffic before entering the security chain. PacketViper provides precise IP identification, by providing more than just country of origin information. Customers can get details such as city, region, company name, and ISP information to make a better operational decisions when allowing traffic. PacketViper is not a broad stroking country blocking solution, but rather a precision Geo-IP filter. PacketViper comes with Global Network Lists, custom rules, triggers and alerts, along with real-Time logs and graphs displaying in real time traffic information, which is click and block capable. "An innovative solution to fight against global network threats" The President and Co-Founder of Viper Network Systems, Francesco Trama, recognized during his recent visit to Spain the great relevance in this market and developing solid distribution channels for this security solution.



IT Ultreia, company specialized in international business development, will support Viper Network Systems in the recruitment and selection of the appropriate partners both in Spain and other European countries as well as in the introduction to the product to end customers. As stated by M Amor Dominguez, founder of the company, “I’m very proud of offering the market an innovative solution which is able to solve the recently identified problem of cyber security at global scale; this is an excellent opportunity for the future partners and distributors and a new barrier to assure the IT infrastructures integrity”.



About IT Ultreia Technology Management

(http://itultreia.blogspot.com.es) IT Ultreia Technology Management is a company based in Madrid, Spain whose objective is to support IT companies in their business development activities, selecting the appropriate partner and distributor network and offering additional services of Technical support and sales outsourcing.



About Viper Network Systems

Viper Network Systems, LLC has set a goal to be the world leader in Geo-IP filtering, network location, allocation, and reputation information and to develop products using this information to reduce Internet threats. PacketViper was developed as Viper Network Systems' flagship product to prevent attacks, reduce global network threats, add an additional layer of security, save bandwidth, and decrease spam. Using patent pending technologies, PacketViper is affordable and simple to use. Privately held, Viper Network Systems is headquartered in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, USA. For more information, visit vipernetworksystems.com, packetviper.com, follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/vipernetworks, or on other popular social networks or call 1.855.758.4737 (toll-free U.S. and Canada)