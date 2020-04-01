Viral Clearance Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2030: VIRUSURE, BSL Bioservice, Texcell, Vironova , Kedrion S.p.A

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Viral Clearance Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global viral clearance market is estimated to be over US$ 200 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Players in the Viral Clearance Market



The prominent players in the global viral clearance market are VIRUSURE, BSL Bioservice, Texcell, Vironova , Kedrion S.p.A , Charles River, Merck KGaA, WuXi Biologics, Lonza, and Avance Biosciences.



The continual increasing adoption of biopharmaceuticals, namely biologics and other biotherapeutics has presented a bright prospect for the growth of viral clearance market. Increasing funding for R&D has further led to wide scale application of such techniques and application of virus clearance devices.



Growth of Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries



Increasing preference for biopharmaceuticals and other forms of biotherapeutics have been crucial in governing the extensive growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. In India, the biopharmaceutical sector accounted for the highest share, approximately around 64% of the entire biotechnology industry. Similarly, in the year 2016, the Indian biotechnology industry witnessed a staggering YoY growth of 57.14%.

Growing preference for biopharmaceuticals owing to benefits has been pivotal in complementing the growth of these industries. Growth of these industries is anticipated to substantially contribute to the growth of viral clearance market, as these products are extensively used in these industries to obtain contamination free products and laboratories.



Market Segmentation:



Viral Clearance Market by Method

Viral removal, and viral inactivation.



Viral Clearance Market by Application

Blood & blood products, recombinant proteins, vaccines and other applications.



Viral Clearance Market by End Users

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, contract research organizations and others.



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, continuously growing economy, and increasing burden of chronic diseases is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the viral clearance market in this region. Furthermore, improving research facilities, coupled with increasing R&D expenditures in the region is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.



