Viral Clearance Market Emerging Trends Is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2019 to 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- The "Global Viral Clearance Market Analysis to 2030" is a specialized and in-depth study of the viral clearance market industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global viral clearance market with detailed market segmentation by type, device type, end-user, industry vertical and geography. According to the report, the global viral clearance market is estimated to be over US$ 200 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2019 to 2030.



The continual increasing adoption of biopharmaceuticals, namely biologics and other biotherapeutics has presented a bright prospect for the growth of viral clearance market. Increasing funding for R&D has further led to wide scale application of such techniques and application of virus clearance devices.



Major Players in the Viral Clearance Market



The prominent players in the global viral clearance market are VIRUSURE, BSL Bioservice, Texcell, Vironova , Kedrion S.p.A , Charles River, Merck KGaA, WuXi Biologics, Lonza, and Avance Biosciences.



Growth of Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries



Increasing preference for biopharmaceuticals and other forms of biotherapeutics have been crucial in governing the extensive growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. In India, the biopharmaceutical sector accounted for the highest share, approximately around 64% of the entire biotechnology industry. Similarly, in the year 2016, the Indian biotechnology industry witnessed a staggering YoY growth of 57.14%.



Growing preference for biopharmaceuticals owing to benefits has been pivotal in complementing the growth of these industries. Growth of these industries is anticipated to substantially contribute to the growth of viral clearance market, as these products are extensively used in these industries to obtain contamination free products and laboratories.



Viral Clearance Market by Method



On the basis of method, the viral clearance Industry is segmented into viral removal, and viral inactivation. Viral removal segment can further classified into nanofiltration, chromatography, and precipitation. Whereas, the segment of viral inactivation can be additionally divided into solvent detergent method, low pH, pasteurization and other methods of viral inactivation. In terms of revenue, the viral removal segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global viral clearance market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing R&D activities from both private and public sectors.



Viral Clearance Market by Application



Similarly the segment of applications is classified into blood & blood products, recombinant proteins, vaccines and other applications. The segment of other applications is estimated to account for the largest share of the viral clearance market, owing to the increasing awareness regarding stem cell therapies, tissue-based therapies and other treatments for several diseases.



Viral Clearance Market by End Users



On the basis of end user the viral clearance market can be distinctly segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, contract research organizations and others. Rising outsourcing for services related to drug discovery and extensive development of infrastructure of drug discovery is estimated to contribute significantly to the dominant market share of contract research organizations segment.



Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market



Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, continuously growing economy, and increasing burden of chronic diseases is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the viral clearance market in this region. Furthermore, improving research facilities, coupled with increasing R&D expenditures in the region is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.



