Viral Clearance Market Growth Is Anticipated to Grow at a 21.0% CAGR with Key Players VIRUSURE, BSL Bioservice, Texcell and Vironova

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Viral Clearance Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global viral clearance market is estimated to be over US$ 200 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2019 to 2030.



A Viral Clearance is defined as the removal of viral contamination using specialized membranes or chromatography. In order to ensure that therapeutic drugs derived from certain sources are fully rid of any viral contamination, these protein solutions undergo viral clearance to inactivate or remove viral materials.Biological and biotechnological products are at risk from chemical impurities, bacteria and fungi, and from viruses. With such products the potential for transmission of viral diseases is a real risk. With viral contamination, contamination can affect raw materials, cell culture processes, bioreactor contamination and downstream processing. It is for these reasons that pharmaceutical organizations need to practice viral safety and incorporate virus clearance into the manu-facturing process.



The prominent players in the global viral clearance market are VIRUSURE, BSL Bioservice, Texcell, Vironova , Kedrion S.p.A , Charles River, Merck KGaA, WuXi Biologics, Lonza, and Avance Biosciences.



Increasing preference for biopharmaceuticals and other forms of biotherapeutics have been crucial in governing the extensive growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. In India, the biopharmaceutical sector accounted for the highest share, approximately around 64% of the entire biotechnology industry. Similarly, in the year 2016, the Indian biotechnology industry witnessed a staggering YoY growth of 57.14%. Growing preference for biopharmaceuticals owing to benefits has been pivotal in complementing the growth of these industries. Growth of these industries is anticipated to substantially contribute to the growth of viral clearance market, as these products are extensively used in these industries to obtain contamination free products and laboratories.



By Method: Viral Removal, and Viral Inactivation



Application: Blood & Blood Products, Recombinant Proteins, Vaccines



End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations



