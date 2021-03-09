Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 1.12 billion in 2027. An increase in the number of advanced biotechnology and pharmaceutical discovery programs is expected to drive market investment. Approximately 70% of these therapies, there are over 700 cell and gene therapies in clinical trials, and vectors. The production rate was therefore surpassed by demand for the vectors.



Important the study on Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.



Key players in the market include Brammer Bio, Cobra Biologics, Cell, and Gene Therapy Catapult, FinVector Vision Therapies, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, MassBiologics, SIRION Biotech, Merck KGaA Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Unique NV, among others.



Vector Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adenovirus

Retrovirus

Plasmid DNA

AAV

Lentivirus

Others



Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Upstream Processing

Downstream Processing



Disease Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cancer

Genetic Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antisense & RNAi

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy

Vaccinology



End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes



Key insights presented in the report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities



Research Methodology



Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Genetic disorders, cancer and infectious diseases are growing



4.2.2.2. Increasing number of clinical trials and support available for development of gene therapy



4.2.2.3. Potential uses in experimental approaches to drug delivery



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High Cost of Gene Therapies



4.2.3.2. Challenges in Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market By Vector Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Vector Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Adenovirus



5.1.2. Retrovirus



5.1.3. Plasmid DNA



5.1.4. AAV



5.1.5. Lentivirus



5.1.6. Others



Chapter 6. Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market By Workflow Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Workflow Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Upstream Processing



6.1.2. Downstream Processing



Chapter 7. Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market By Disease Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Disease Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Cancer



7.1.2. Genetic Disorders



7.1.3. Infectious Diseases



7.1.4. Others



Continue…!



