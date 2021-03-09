The growing prevalence of Cancer, Genetic Disorder, and Infectious Diseases are driving the demand for the market
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 1.12 billion in 2027. An increase in the number of advanced biotechnology and pharmaceutical discovery programs is expected to drive market investment. Approximately 70% of these therapies, there are over 700 cell and gene therapies in clinical trials, and vectors. The production rate was therefore surpassed by demand for the vectors.
Important the study on Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing market takes a closer look at the top market performers and monitors the strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the market. Performance of the product and services across different segments and geography are thoroughly assessed during the research. Apart from this, the research brings to light real-time data about opportunities that will completely transform the trajectory of the business environment in the coming years.
Key players in the market include Brammer Bio, Cobra Biologics, Cell, and Gene Therapy Catapult, FinVector Vision Therapies, Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, MassBiologics, SIRION Biotech, Merck KGaA Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Unique NV, among others.
Vector Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Adenovirus
Retrovirus
Plasmid DNA
AAV
Lentivirus
Others
Workflow Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Upstream Processing
Downstream Processing
Disease Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cancer
Genetic Disorders
Infectious Diseases
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Antisense & RNAi
Gene Therapy
Cell Therapy
Vaccinology
End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Research Institutes
Key insights presented in the report:
Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing market
Sales revenue by key players and new entrants
Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers
Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures
Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Genetic disorders, cancer and infectious diseases are growing
4.2.2.2. Increasing number of clinical trials and support available for development of gene therapy
4.2.2.3. Potential uses in experimental approaches to drug delivery
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High Cost of Gene Therapies
4.2.3.2. Challenges in Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market By Vector Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
5.1. Vector Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Adenovirus
5.1.2. Retrovirus
5.1.3. Plasmid DNA
5.1.4. AAV
5.1.5. Lentivirus
5.1.6. Others
Chapter 6. Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market By Workflow Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
6.1. Workflow Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Upstream Processing
6.1.2. Downstream Processing
Chapter 7. Viral Vector And Plasmid Manufacturing Market By Disease Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
7.1. Disease Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Cancer
7.1.2. Genetic Disorders
7.1.3. Infectious Diseases
7.1.4. Others
