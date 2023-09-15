Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2023 -- The report "Viral Vector Manufacturing Market by Type (Viral Vector [Retroviruses, Adenoviruses, AAV, Lentiviruses], Plasmid DNA), Workflow (Upstream, Downstream), Application (Cell & Gene Therapy), Diseases (Cancer), End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", The global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 12.8 billion by 2028 from USD 5.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The growth of this market is driven by rising prevalence of target diseases and disorders, the availability of funding for gene therapy development, effectiveness of viral vectors in gene therapy delivery, and ongoing research into viral vector-based gene and cell therapies, leading to expanded applications and adoption of viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing technologies.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=89341986



Browse in-depth TOC on "Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market"



363 – Tables



50 – Figures



332 – Pages



Key Player:



Key players in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market include Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Catalent Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), GenScript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Oxford Biomedica (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Precision Biosciences (US), Bluebird Bio, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), SIRON Biotech (Germany), VGXI, Inc. (US), Waisman Biomanufacturing (US), Kaneka Eurogentec S.A. (Belgium), PlasmidFactory GmbH (Germany), ATUM (US), Addgene (US), Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (UK), Batavia biosciences (Netherlands), and Altogen Biosystems (US).



The Plasmid DNA segment accounted for the largest share, by type in the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2022.



By type, the viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market has been further categorized as viral vector and plasmid DNA. The plasmid DNA segment held the largest share of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2022. This can be attributed to Increasing R&D and the growing launches of plasmid DNA production platforms. Plasmid DNA plays a crucial role in this research and developments. Plasmids are often used in genetic engineering and biotechnology for various purposes, including gene cloning, gene expression, and recombinant protein production.



Request Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=89341986



The downstream manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the workflow segment in the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2022.



Based on workflow, the global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market has been segmented into upstream manufacturing and downstream manufacturing. The downstream manufacturing segment held the largest market share in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to development of efficient purification techniques and processes that result in high yields of purified products.



The North America region catered the largest share of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in 2022.



The viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in North America has experienced significant growth in recent years, showcasing a robust expansion trajectory, owing to the well-established research infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical and biotech industry, increasing government support for life science research, technological advancements in viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing technologies, and collaborative initiatives contribute to the growth of the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market in the North America region. Additionally, North America faces a significant burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region drives the demand for viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing for both research and clinical applications.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=89341986



Recent Developments:



- In August 2022, MERCK KGaA the VirusExpress 293 Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Production Platform, which offers a full viral vector manufacturing offering including AAV, Lentiviral vectors.



- In May 2022, Catalent Inc., launched UpTempo Virtuoso platform process for the development and manufacturing of adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors.

About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.