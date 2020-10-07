Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Trends, Demands and Growth Strikes at a CAGR of 15.2% by 2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The global viral vector manufacturing market accounted for over US$ 350 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2030.



The growth of the viral vector manufacturing market can be attributed to several factors such as increased incidences of infectious diseases, increased utilization of viral vectors to develop gene therapies and vaccines, and increased support & investments in gene therapies and vaccines. However, challenges associated with viral vector production & manufacturing, the presence of stringent regulatory policies, and risks associated with viral vectors may hamper the growth of the vector industry over the forecast period.



Top Players:



The prominent players in the viral vector manufacturing market are Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Brammer Bio, Merck KGaA, Lonza, Oxford BioMedica, uniQure, CGT Catapult, Novasep, Creative Biogene, andThermo Fisher Scientific Inc., among others.



Growing Factor:



Due to the increasing incidences of various life-threatening diseases, such as diabetes, heart diseases, HIV, cancer, and hemophilia A, the development of therapies involving viral vectors is in high demand. Scientists utilize viral vectors to establish curative medicines for cancers including prostate cancer, skin melanoma, lung & bronchial cancer, and others. This is because viral vectors are a promising method for vaccine production and gene therapy. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases during the forecast period will contribute to the growing global demand for viral vectors at a CAGR of over 15 percent.



The utilization of viral gene transfer vectors has expanded due to the acceptance of treatments, the introduction of late-stage clinical trials to treat genetic defects & various types of cancer, and the need for vaccinations to prevent infectious diseases. With growing interest around viral vectors and their widespread adoption by biopharmaceutical industries, there is an imperative on engineering safer & more efficacious vectors and cost-effective production platforms for industrialization. Additionally, adeno-associated virus vectors are among the most widely utilized in vivo gene therapy virus vectors since they can transduce non-dividing and dividing cells, further contributing to long-term and stable transgene expression. This trend will have a positive effect on the overall growth of the sector.



Segmentation Based On:



By Type -



Adenoviral Vectors,

Retroviral Vectors,

and Adeno-associated Viral Vectors,



By Disease Indication –

Cancer,

Genetic Disorders,

and Infectious Disease,



By Application -

Vaccinology and

Gene Therapy



Regional Analysis:



North America will hold a major market share during the forecast period. It is primarily due to advancements in medical treatment practices and increasing healthcare spending by countries in the region. Additionally, the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT) is a U.S. public charity foundation that offers support for progress from laboratory to clinical trials of cancer gene therapies.



In the end, Viral Vector Manufacturing Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



