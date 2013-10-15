ViralSweep Releases Advanced Guide to Sweepstakes

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- ViralSweep, a SaaS application for building sweepstakes and giveaways, in partnership with Shopify, an industry leading commerce platform used to sell online and at retail locations, today announced the launch of The Advanced Guide To Sweepstakes.



The guide provides a step-by-step process to help businesses plan, build, launch, market, manage and profit from their online promotions. There are seven sections that contain actionable tips and information as well as downloadable assets including a template for sweepstakes rules and a value proposition framework.



"This Advanced Guide to Sweepstakes is setting the new standard for educational content. Store owners can immediately benefit from reading and implementing these marketing strategies to help grow their businesses, generate more leads and increase sales,” said Harley Finkelstein, Chief Platform Officer, Shopify.



The guide is targeted at any business owner, entrepreneur, marketer or blogger that is looking to grow their business through the use of sweepstakes and giveaways. Essentially the new resource will help build audiences, grow direct marketing email lists, increase engagement across social media platforms and generate overall buzz. This guide will help businesses master the art of running a successful promotion.



For more information and to see the full guide, visit: http://viralsweep.com/advanced-sweepstakes-guide



About ViralSweep

ViralSweep is the easiest way to build and run a sweepstakes online. ViralSweep’s DIY promotion builder allows businesses to launch a sweepstakes in minutes and start growing their email list and social media following. ViralSweep currently powers thousands of giveaways in several different countries.



About Shopify

Shopify is a commerce platform that allows anyone to easily sell online, at a retail location, and everywhere in between. Shopify offers a professional online storefront, a payment solution to accept credit cards, and the Shopify POS application to power retail sales. Shopify currently powers over 70,000 retailers in 100 different countries, including: Tesla Motors, Gatorade, Forbes, Amnesty International, Encyclopedia Britannica, Maxim Magazine, CrossFit, and many more. Shopify was founded in 2006 and has received $22 million in Series A and B funding from Bessemer Venture Partners, FirstMark Capital, Felicis Ventures, and Georgian Partners.