Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Researchmoz.us announces that a new market research report is available in its catalogue:Viralytics Ltd. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012



Global Market Directs pharmaceuticals report, Viralytics Ltd. Product Pipeline Review 2012 provides data on the Viralytics Ltd.s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.



This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Directs proprietary databases, Viralytics Ltd.s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Viralytics Ltd. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Directs team.



Scope



Viralytics Ltd. Brief Viralytics Ltd. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.

Review of current pipeline of Viralytics Ltd. human therapeutic division.

Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.

Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.

Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Viralytics Ltd. with complete description of the products developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.

Recent updates of the Viralytics Ltd.s pipeline in the last quarter.

Key discontinued and dormant projects.

Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy

Evaluate Viralytics Ltd.s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.

Assess the growth potential of Viralytics Ltd. in its therapy areas of focus.

Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Viralytics Ltd.s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.

Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.

Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Viralytics Ltd..

Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.

Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Viralytics Ltd. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.



Find newly published market research reports for other industries @ Latest Reports



Contact: sales@researchmoz.us for further information.