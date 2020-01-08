Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber Industry



Description



This comprehensive report gives significant insights into the Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber market at global, regional and individual company levels. Various factors like market size, market growth rate, submarkets, the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) and the production and consumption capacities are all a part of the study. This report gives important statistical data needed for various types of stakeholders to take business and financial decisions. Starting with an overview analysis, the study delves deeper and data is provided in easy tabular forms and charts.



This report focuses on Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.



At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.



The following manufacturers are covered:

Alpek S.A.B

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Toray Industries

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

W. Barnet GmbH & Co

Ganesha Ecosphere

Zhejiang Hengyi Group Company Ltd



Segment by Type

Solid Fiber

Hollow Fiber



Segment by Application

Apparel

Automotive

Home Furnishing

Filtration

Construction

Personal Care & Hygiene



Regional Description



Regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the GCC countries and South America are discussed in the regional analysis. The report forecasts the market shares held by these regions during the years 2020-2025. The sales and revenues generated by the market leader also form part of the study. This report picks up the market dynamics in each of these regions and their sales and distribution channels.



Method of Research



There are multiple analytical tools used in analyzing the current and forecasted growth of the Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber market. The base for the analysis is the numerous primary researches and verified secondary researches that provide vital data about market position. Porter's five force model is used in identifying the sustainability aspects of the industry and SWOT analysis is done to pick up strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of key players in the market. Detailed competitive landscape analysis is also executed.



