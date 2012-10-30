Virginia-Based Company Considers Filming Reality Show

Newport, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Branding firm Manselle Media is considering an offer from a major TV network to film a new reality series. The show would follow the company’s founder Jai Manselle as he works with clients in the worlds of entertainment, fashion and professional sports.



The currently unnamed series would be a departure from traditional reality TV in that it would focus largely on the ups and downs of running a growing business, rather than the personal relationships of its primary cast. Segments of the new show would be filmed at Manselle Media’s Newport News, VA offices. Additionally, much of the show would be filmed as Mr. Manselle travels from city to city with various clients.



“We’re currently weighing the options. We need to make the best decision for the company and for our clients” said a Manselle Media representative. “We have a lot to think about from a strategic standpoint while also keeping our top clients’ privacy in mind.” Manselle Media’s clients range from music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs to American Red Cross.



The reality series was initially conceived by a veteran Hollywood show-runner as a “more business-savvy and mature” alternative the usual reality faire on major cable networks. There was a short list of businessmen and women who were considered for the show’s subject before producers ultimately decided to make Manselle an offer.



In addition to the proposed television series, Manselle Media is currently working on a capsule series for Youtube.com called “The Manselle Media Video Series” which will feature behind the scenes footage, marketing advice and client spotlights.



If the offer is accepted, the show could begin filming as early as summer of 2013. The new show would likely debut on the network in time for the following season with an initial run of 10 episodes.



Manselle Media is a brand development and marketing firm with clients primarily in entertainment, sports and fashion. The company also works with a number of more traditional businesses like law firms and dental groups. Their high style executions and holistic approach to branding have earned them numerous industry awards. Manselle Media’s services include brand consulting, marketing, web development, design & public relations.



