Virginia Beach Cosmetic Dermatologist Now Offering New CoolSmooth Treatment for Non-Surgical Fat Reduction of the Outer Thigh

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- The McDaniel Laser and Cosmetic Center, a state-of-the-art laser center and medical spa in Virginia Beach, is now offering the newest fat reduction treatment from Zeltiq. The CoolSmooth treatment is FDA approved as the first and only non-surgical option clinically proven and designed for fat reduction of the outer thigh.



CoolSculpting is the leader in cold based non-invasive fat reducing technology. Developed by scientists Dieter Manstein, MD, PhD and R. Rox Anderson, MD, of Harvard Medical School, CoolSculpting combines the science of Cryolipoysis® with advanced engineering to create innovative fat reducing technology.



Cryolipoysis is the process of cooling fatty adipose tissue to induce lipolysis, or the breaking down of fat cells, to reduce body fat without causing damage to surrounding tissues.



The original CoolSculpting procedure involved using a vacuum in the areas of excessive fat deposits which required the patient to have some loose tissue or ‘pinchable fat’ to be drawn into the hand piece. Because of this, many patients were untreatable despite having excessive fat deposits. Now, with the new CoolSmooth technology, the applicator does not rely on suction to treat patients. This new applicator has a comfortable design that adjusts to fit each individual patient opening up CoolSculpting treatment to any and all candidates.



In the most recent CoolSmooth clinical study sponsored by Zeltiq where patients received treatment to their outer thighs:



86% of patients noticed visible fat reduction after just one treatment



86% of ptients were satisfied with their results



89% of patients would recommend the CoolSculpting procedure to a friend.



Dr. McDaniel, the director of The McDaniel Laser and Cosmetic Center was the first physician in the region to introduce the original Zeltiq to his patients and is the first in the region to offer the new CoolSmooth applicator.



About David H. McDaniel M.D. Laser and Cosmetic Center

McDaniel Laser & Cosmetic Center, a laser center and medical spa in Virginia Beach, specializes in non-surgical anti-aging procedures with minimal or no downtime. Dr. David H. McDaniel, the center’s director, has over 25 years of experience in cosmetic dermatology and cosmetic laser surgery. His expertise has brought patients from around the country for treatments as well as doctors around the world for training.



To learn more about Dr. McDaniel or the new CoolSmooth applicator, call (757) 437-8900 or visit http://www.drmcdaniel.com.



MEDIA CONTACT:

David H. McDaniel M.D. Laser & Cosmetic Center of Virginia.

125 Market Street Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Liliana Molina

lmolina@aestheticbrandmarketing.com

WEBSITE: http://www.aestheticbrandmarketing.com/