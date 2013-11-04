Virginia Beach Cosmetic Dermatologist Now Offering the Newly FDA Approved Juvéderm Voluma XC

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- McDaniel Laser and Cosmetic Center, a state-of-the-art laser center and medical spa in Virginia Beach, is now offering the newly FDA approved Juvéderm Voluma XC. Juvéderm Voluma is the newest HA (hyaluronic acid) soft tissue filler to join the family of FDA approved Juvéderm products in the USA. Juvéderm Voluma has been available in Europe since 2005 and is used in over 60 countries worldwide.



Juvéderm Voluma is the first and only filler approved to temporarily correct age-related volume loss in the cheeks and mid-face. It was developed to create natural-looking results which last up to two years with optimal correction. According to Dr. McDaniel, “Juvéderm Voluma not only provides a more youthful appearance but it also produces a pleasing lifting effect as well.”



Dr. McDaniel serves on the medical advisory board for Allergan for Juvéderm Voluma. He has also studied the European and Canadian techniques of some of the leading Voluma experts. His practice, David H. McDaniel M.D. Laser and Cosmetic Center, is the first to offer Juvéderm Voluma XC to Virginia Beach patients.



About David H. McDaniel M.D. Laser and Cosmetic Center

McDaniel Laser & Cosmetic Center, a laser center and medical spa in Virginia Beach, specializes in non-surgical anti-aging procedures with minimal or no downtime. Dr. David H. McDaniel, the center’s director, has over 25 years of experience in cosmetic dermatology and cosmetic laser surgery. His expertise has brought patients from around the country for treatments as well as doctors around the world for training.



To learn more about Dr. McDaniel or the Juvéderm Voluma XC, call (757) 437-8900 or visit www.drmcdaniel.com.



MEDIA CONTACT:

COMPANY NAME: David H McDaniel MD Laser and Cosmetic Center

EMAIL: http://www.drmcdaniel.com/juvederm-voluma-xc-faq

LOCATION: 125 Market Street Virginia Beach, VA 23462

WEBSITE: www.drmcdaniel.com