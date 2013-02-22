Virginia Beach Magician Joseph DePaul Releases His First VA Beach Magician Video

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Virginia Beach Magician and emcee Joseph DePaul releases his first video promoting his unique brand of comedy-magic for the Hampton Roads, Portsmouth, Newport News, Virginia areas. The video can be found on his YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/user/VABeachMagician



The video is a photo compilation of performances and reviews of Joseph DePaul, and can be accessed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lX6Z2gCOF_k



His website offers ideas for the many types of entertainment he offers including close-up magic, strolling magic, stand-up magic, and host/emcee services. He is available to make any event just that more magical, including cocktail parties, dinner parties, awards programs, trade shows, banquets, variety shows, client appreciation dinners, hospitality suites, universities, bar/bat mitzvahs, anniversaries, family reunions, holiday parties, and more.



For an interesting interview with this professional entertainer, visit http://www.VABeachMagician.com, call Joseph at 908-403-5318 or email: info@JosephDePaulMagic.com



About Joseph DePaul

DePaul has been performing magic for over 4 years, entertaining audiences and emceeing events from Virginia to New York. He offers an appealing blend of high-powered magic and modern humor, for a completely entertaining experience. He is known as an entertainer who can connect with audiences ranging from the "know-it-all-teenagers" to the hard to please CEO.



Contact: Joseph DePaul

908-403-5318

info@JosephDePaulMagic.com