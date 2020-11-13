Virginia Beach Plumbing Company Offers Health Tips for Cooler Season

Norfolk, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2020 -- Seasonal changes can affect more than just mood. Many homeowners quickly learn that the drier air associated with cooler weather often affects their skin—as well as their indoor comfort. With November being National Healthy Skin Month, the HVAC pros at Miller's Heating and Air Conditioning are sharing five ways homeowners can maintain healthy skin and healthy indoor living this season.



Increase water intake

Drinking water is essential for healthy skin. If you don't drink enough water, your skin will feel dry and itchy. However, the exact amount that men and women should drink each day varies depending on weight. In general, eight glasses a day is a good start.



Check indoor air quality

Dry air can lead to itchy skin, rashes, hives and even cracks in wood furniture. Balancing out indoor air quality and indoor humidity can lead to better indoor comfort. Ask how Miller's—the leader in heating services in Norfolk— can help with IAQ when tune-up time draws near.



Invest in a water softener

Homeowners with hard water may experience dry skin from all the extra magnesium, calcium and iron in the water. These minerals can strip the skin of natural oils and lead to itchy skin patches. Water softeners help prevent this.



Moisturize skin

Moisturizing helps lock in the body's natural oils so skin stays smooth and hydrated. Combined with applying sunscreen, moisturizing can help prevent dry skin.



Get air ducts cleaned

Professional air duct cleaning is a great way to stop unwanted bacteria from flowing into living areas. With fewer pollutants entering indoor air, skin gets less irritated by mold, mildew and other bacteria.



