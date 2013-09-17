Virginia HVAC Repair Specialists Announce Release of Energy-Saving Checklist

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- For those people who would like to experience comfortable temperatures in their homes year round, Virginia HVAC repair specialists McCrea Heating and Air Conditioning provide outstanding maintenance and top-of-the-line products that guarantee a pleasant indoor atmosphere in any season.



McCrea Heating and Air Conditioning recently released a blog detailing the steps people should take to prepare their HVAC systems for the cold winter months ahead. While HVAC systems have the potential to last up to 20 years if they are properly maintained, not everyone knows how to care for their heating and cooling systems, which often leads to inefficient energy consumption and premature failing of the system itself.



The first step people should take to ensure maximum efficiency is simply to inspect the HVAC system and determine whether or not the unit is functioning properly. This should be done long before the onset of colder temperatures so as to avoid the risk of having to go for days without heat during a cold spell.



Anyone who finds that his or her unit is not functioning properly is encouraged to contact a professional HVAC contractor to have the system repaired or replaced. While this process can be costly initially, it makes homes safer both in the summer and winter and saves money over time due to increased energy savings.



Another simple way of ensuring the proper functioning of an HVAC unit is to check the air filter regularly and replace it when necessary. This very simple process can add years to the life of the system and improve air circulation in the home.



It may seem surprising, but updating home thermostats can be an excellent way to not only control temperature but also save energy. Outdated thermostats equipped with mercury thermometers are often inaccurate, which means that even when the thermostat is set to a specific temperature range, the actual temperature of the home may vary significantly.



It is also important for people to check their air ducts to make sure no blockages build up that can impede airflow and prevent fresh, clean air from entering the home. Some may find it preferable to hire an HVAC contractor to inspect their ducts since it can be difficult to know how to properly assess the condition of these components.



Another useful money-saving tip is to always make sure that the home is properly insulated and well ventilated. Appropriate ventilation can prevent problems like the build-up of funguses and molds, which are not only unhealthy but can also cause costly damage to the roof and other structural components.



Anyone interested in learning more about how to save money on their gas and electric bills is encouraged to contact the leading Virginia air conditioning service, McCrea Heating and Air Conditioning.



About McCrea Heating and Air Conditioning

Anyone can save money and increase comfort in his or her home by properly maintaining and upgrading heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. Combining the proper equipment, maintenance, and upgrades with the appropriate insulation, weatherization, and thermostat settings allows people to cut their energy bills up to half. McCrea offers a variety of HVAC services to help keep home systems running efficiently and help people save on energy bills. For more information, please visit http://www.mccreaway.com.