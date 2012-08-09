Virginia Orthodontists of Miller Orthodontics Continue Education in Latest Orthodontic Techniques

Warrenton, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Drs. Robert A. Miller, Juliana F. Miller, and Ann-Colter Cheron of Miller Orthodontics are currently taking a two-year post-graduate continuing education course given by Dr. Richard McLaughlin, a leader in orthodontics. Miller Orthodontics has been providing comprehensive orthodontic care to Culpeper, Centreville, Warrenton and all surrounding Virginia area residents and families since 1988.



As a family and patient-centered practice catering to people from all backgrounds, the highly accomplished specialists of Miller Orthodontics see constant education as key to providing the best dental care to their many patients. As part of that ongoing mission, the three doctors of the established orthodontic practice recently began a two-year post-graduate education course taught by leading Orthodontist and Educator Dr. Richard McLaughlin. “The field of orthodontics is constantly evolving with new procedures, tools and techniques,” said Dr. Robert Miller. “Consequently, we believe that ongoing education is imperative to providing the best orthodontic results possible.”



Dr. Miller served proudly in the USAF where he was Chief of Orthodontics at Clark Air Base in the Philippines for three years. The Warrenton VA Orthodontist began practicing in Culpeper in 1988 and became a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics in 1992. Dr. Miller is a past president of the Virginia Association of Orthodontics and is a pioneer in the area of orthopedic correctors, having developed the Flip Lock™ Herbst device in the early 1990's.



More recently, he assisted Dr. Duncan Higgins, the inventor of the Crossbow™ device, to broaden its use as an efficient overbite corrector and the most state-of-the-art device used just before braces.



With a Doctorate of Dental Surgery with honors, Certificate in Orthodontics and a Master’s of Science in Dentistry, Dr. Juliana Miller has always been an advocate of constant education. The Manassas VA Orthodontist also brings an expertise in management of medically compromised patients. With a DMD, Certificate in Orthodontics and Master’s degree, Dr. Ann-Colter Cheron also understands that orthodontics is not a static field. The Chantilly VA orthodontist regularly attends lectures and seminars to stay current with new methods and technologies.



The comprehensive treatments of the Spotsylvania VA orthodontists include braces for all ages, including being a Premier Invisalign® provider. The team also places TADS and Mini-screws as well as performing laser gum recontouring for both esthetics and the exposure of unerupted teeth when necessary. Drs. Robert Miller, Juliana Miller, and Ann-Colter Cheron combine their 48 years of experience with their team, which has a combined 161 years of experience in the orthodontic field. Miller Orthodontics was recently acknowledged in the Virginia Living Magazine “Top Dentists.” The leading Virginia area practice has offices in Culpeper, Centreville and Warrenton, Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.millerorthodontics.com



About Miller Orthodontics

