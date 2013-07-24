Virginia Plastic Surgeon Featured in the Free Lance-Star Newspaper as a Local Surgeon Helping Wounded Warriors

Fredericksburg, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Fredericksburg plastic surgeon Dr. Harold Bautista is featured in the daily newspaper, The Free Lance-Star, for his outstanding charity and surgical performance on wounded soldier Sgt. Kirstie Ennis. Sgt. Ennis was seriously wounded in a helicopter crash last year resulting in a reconstructed sinus cavity and jaw. One year later a deep ragged scar still appeared on her chin, a daily reminder of her courageous journey.



Dr. Harold Bautista had never met Sgt. Ennis but knew his services were necessary for a wounded warrior. Dr. Bautista has already given back to the community and world through Operation Smile, a nonprofit agency that sponsors reconstructive facial surgery in developing countries. With Operation Smile, Dr. Bautista traveled to the Philippines to give back to those in need.



Plastic Surgery Services of Fredericksburg’s nurses and staff were ready to take on Sgt. Ennis knowing this would include the anesthesiologist operating free of charge and the nurses working off the clock, totaling thousands of dollars for Sgt. Ennis’s operation to remove the scar tissue. Dr. Bautista vowed to do his best to make the deep scar on her chin invisible.



Sgt. Ennis had a successful operation and is greatly appreciative of the work of Dr. Bautista and the staff and nurses at the Plastic Surgery Services of Fredericksburg have provided her. Dr. Bautista hopes to help more wounded warriors in the near future stating he “firmly believes we’re all put on this earth to serve one another”.



About Dr. Harold Bautista, MD

Dr. Bautista, born in the Philippines and raised in New York City, earned his BA, magna cum laude, from Iona College in New Rochelle, NY. Dr. Bautista received his medical degree from New York Medical College in 1986 and completed his residence in plastic surgery at the Division of Plastic Surgery at the Medical Center of Nassau County in New York under the instruction of Long Island Plastic Surgery, Inc., the largest group of plastic surgeons in the United States. Dr. Bautista is also a member of the American College of Surgeons and is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Bautista has served as a volunteer surgeon for Operation Smile and the Smile Train. He maintains proficiency in his specialty by maintaining active membership in The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS) and the American Society of Plastic Surgeon (ASPS).



